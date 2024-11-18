Congress moves ECI against BJP’s ‘communal’ and ‘divisive’ campaign

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking stern action against the BJP for allegedly continuing its “communal and divisive” campaign in Jharkhand, days before the second and final phase of Assembly elections scheduled in the state on November 20.

In the complaint registered with the poll panel, the second in a week, Congress General Secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh accused Jharkhand BJP of spreading “false and misleading” information on social media.

He also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was indulging in such a divisive campaign despite the registration of a criminal case in this regard.

Sharing the complaint in a post on X, Ramesh said it was the party’s second complaint to the ECI against “BJP’s false, misleading, and communal” social media posts uploaded on the party’s official Facebook and X handles.

“Despite the registration of a criminal case, the BJP has not taken down its earlier social media posts. They are clearly continuing with their communal and divisive campaign in Jharkhand with impunity,” the Congress leader alleged.

“We hope the ECI takes strict action against the BJP officials, including their social media in-charge,” he added.

In the complaint, Ramesh said he was writing to bring to light instances of “continued and egregious violations of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as well as extant electoral law being committed by BJP’s Jharkhand unit through its official X account, ‘@BJP4Jharkhand’, and Facebook account, ‘BJP Jharkhand’.”

In a memorandum submitted to the ECI earlier, the Congress had complained against the “malicious, defamatory, and divisive” social media posts put up by the BJP’s Jharkhand Unit.

“Pursuant to our complaint, an FIR was registered against the said social media post. However, the post against which the complaint was filed is still there in the public domain,” Ramesh claimed.

The Congress leader also claimed that despite the registration of a criminal case, the BJP and its Jharkhand unit have failed to take down the posts from their social media handles.

“This makes either of two things clear -- the BJP and its state unit in their goal to promote divisive election agenda have purposely failed to take down these social media posts; or the BJP and its state unit have disregarded not only all electoral norms, but the authority of this Commission as well,” the complaint read.

Ramesh also accused the Jharkhand BJP of uploading a video on social media which starts by showing the house of a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supporter, trying to portray the men, women and children of a particular community in a very poor light.

“The malafide motive and messaging behind the video is very clear,” Ramesh alleged.

“In the absence of any orders or directions against them, the BJP and its state unit have become emboldened to act with such impunity. It is our request that such callous disregard for electoral law and the consequences of violations require urgent and strict action from this Commission. mpost

“The recent video uploaded by the BJP propagates a false narrative about members of a particular religious community with the sole purpose of unduly influencing the voters and dissuading them from voting for any opposition party, and for the BJP to make unfair electoral gains in Jharkhand.

“The content of the video directly invokes religious identity as a call/appeal to the votes, in complete violation of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the Congress complaint read.

Ramesh also said that considering the “repeated and wanton violations”, “we request the Commission to take strict action against the BJP and its Jharkhand unit to ensure that a political party, despite its status, is not emboldened to carry out election campaigns de hors electoral norms of conduct and electoral laws”.

“We pray that this Commission passes directions and orders to BLOCK the BJP Jharkhand unit’s social media accounts on X and Facebook; passes orders to have all communal, divisive and malicious videos, including but not limited to the videos complained against, immediately deleted from all social media accounts of the BJP,” Ramesh said in the complaint.

The Congress leader also demanded direct registration of FIR against all individuals involved in the operation and control of BJP’s Jharkhand unit and its social media accounts and pass any other such orders that the Commission deems fit in the interest of justice.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly went to the polls in the first phase on November 13, while the second and final phase will be held on November 20. The results will be out on November 23.