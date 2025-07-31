Congress MLAs stage leaf-garland protest in Madhya Pradesh Assembly over tribal rights

Bhopal: Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, on Wednesday — the third day of the Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly — staged a symbolic protest on the Vidhan Sabha premises, wearing garlands made of leaves to highlight alleged violations of tribal rights under the BJP government.

Accusing the ruling dispensation of undermining tribal rights, LoP Singhar said the BJP government is not committed to implementing the Forest Rights Act and is actively working to dispossess tribals of their land. “Forest land pattas (land titles) are being cancelled. The rights guaranteed to tribal communities under the Constitution and PESA are not being enforced on the ground,” he said.

The protest highlighted concerns over alleged evictions of tribal families, non-issuance of land titles, and the non-implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA). The leaf garlands symbolised the deep-rooted connection between tribal communities and forest resources.

Singhar suggested that the government use satellite-based tools like Google Maps and imaging to verify long-standing tribal settlements. “Tribals have been living on forest land for generations. The government must use modern tools to recognise and regularise their claims,” he said.

He asserted that Congress would continue to raise tribal issues both within and outside the Assembly, reaffirming the party’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of tribal populations.

Led by Singhar, Congress MLAs on Tuesday enacted the popular Hindi idiom ‘bhains ke aage been bajana’ to criticise the government’s unresponsiveness.

Singhar also accused the BJP government of being “completely insensitive” to issues such as unemployment, agrarian distress, and 27 per cent OBC reservation.

On the session’s first day, Congress legislators staged a protest with toy chameleons, alleging the govt keeps changing its stand on OBC reservation. “The BJP-led state government is changing its colour like a chameleon. Neither its policy nor intent is clear,” Singhar said.

The Monsoon Session, which began on July 28, has seen sharp exchanges, with tribal rights and OBC reservation emerging as key flashpoints.