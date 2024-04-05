Congress’ manifesto is ‘bundle of lies’, prepared to create confusion among voters, says BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday dubbed the Congress’ Lok Sabha poll manifesto a “bundle of lies” and alleged that the party, which ruled the country for several decades, did not fulfil any of the promises made in its earlier manifestos for the assembly and parliamentary elections.



The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, making a host of promises including the right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP, and raising the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs.

The BJP said the Congress has come with such a poll manifesto to create confusion and mislead voters.

“The Congress manifesto is a bundle of lies. It has been prepared to create confusion among voters,” BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters.

The BJP leader said it was an irony that the Congress was seeking people’s mandate with the promise that it will “do wonders” this time if voted to power again.

“After remaining at helm for several decades, they are now promising that they will do wonders this time if voted to power. The Congress has titled its manifesto ‘nyay patra’, which means it admits that it has done ‘anyay’ (injustice) during its 55-60 years rule in the country,” he charged. Trivedi said the Congress, which ruled the country for several decades, is talking about ‘nyay’ (justice) today, but its governments did not do justice when in power.

“The Congress did not fulfil any of its promises made in its earlier manifestos for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections,” he charged.

Describing the opposition party’s poll promises as “lies”, the BJP leader said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has promised to roll out a scheme to provide Rs 1 lakh to every woman every year, whereas none of the Congress-ruled states implemented Rahul Gandhi’s earlier promise of Rs 76,000 to people every year.

“Which are the Congress-ruled states where Rahul Gandhi’s promise of giving Rs 76,000 to people has been implemented?” he asked.