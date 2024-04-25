Congress’ manifesto has ‘unnerved’ BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

Kulgam: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the Congress’ manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls is “pro-people” and has “unnerved” the BJP, which is showing its “frustration” by trying to fan communal tension.

“The manifesto of the INDIA alliance, which says 50 per cent reservation will be given to women, MSP will be provided to farmers... the NDA is unnerved because of that. The alliance is doing a good job,” she told reporters after addressing an election campaign meeting here.

Mufti said it was for the first time in 70 years that “such a good, pro-people manifesto” has been released

which talks about poor people, unemployed

youths and farmers.