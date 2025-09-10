Congress' main concern is to protect Constitution and democracy, says Kharge

Junagadh: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said his party's main concern was to save the Constitution and democracy, and alleged that those in power were not working for protecting these institutions. He was speaking to reporters before inaugurating a 10-day training camp for the Gujarat Congress' district and city presidents here. "In democracy, it is common to fight elections. Our main issue is to save the Constitution and protect democracy. Gujarat is the land where people like Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel were born and worked to give us freedom for the country. They are worthy of respect because it is due to them that the country is free and united," Kharge said.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said the duo "does not want to protect the Constitution of the country and does not want to save democracy". The 10-day training camp under the party's 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan' (campaign to strengthen the party organisation) has been organised in Junagadh from September 10 to 19, where party leader Rahul Gandhi will also remain present. This is the second such training camp being organised in Gujarat this year, the first being the inaugural camp organised in Anand, where experts from various fields addressed the participants. As part of the first such camp, Rahul Gandhi had in July this year addressed newly-appointed presidents of the party's district units in Anand and interacted with members of the cooperative dairy unions. The training camps are being organised in view of the 2027 assembly elections and with an aim to prepare a road map for the party's 'Mission 2027'. In a bid to strengthen the party's organisation at the district level ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections, the Congress had recently appointed new presidents of all the District Congress Committees.