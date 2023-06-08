MillenniumPost
Congress leader shot at in Rajasthan

BY MPost7 Jun 2023 6:39 PM GMT

A Congress leader was critically injured after he was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Baran district of Rajasthan on Wednesday over a land dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Talawara road under Baran city police station area, they said.

The Congress' Baran city unit president Gourav Sharma (43), a resident of the Tel Factory area, was visiting a plot on Talawara road when a scuffle broke out between him and a man he was talking to, who has been identified as Raju alias Rajendra Meena

