Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to address public rally in Scindia’s turf of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on July 21

Bhopal: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will address a massive public rally on July 21 in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, the home turf of Jyotiraditya Scindia who had quit the party with 22 MLAs and joined the BJP leading the Kamal Nath-led state government toppled in 2020. Ahead of the state Assembly polls slated in November-December, Congress general secretary Priyanka’s rally, ‘Jan Akrosh Sabha’ being held at the Trade Fair ground of the city, will be the first mega election campaign event of Congress, which is going to be launched from the Union Minister Scindia’s turf.



However, Gandhi had kick-started the poll campaigning officially from Jabalpur on June 12. “Mrs Gandhi will sound the poll bugle from Gwalior, that was witnessed of deceit to Congress by a traitor, JyotiradityaScindia toppling the party’s government formed after 15 years. The rally will be the last nail in his political coffin,” AICC secretary and deputy in charge of Madhya Pradesh Shiv Bhatia told Millennium Post on being asked about choosing Gwalior for Priyanka’s rally.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) has also assigned, especially the responsibility of the Gwalior-Chambal region to Bhatia, where the party registered a thumping victory in the 2018 Assembly polls securing 26 seats out of a total of 34 while BJP barely managed 7 seats. One seat was won by BSP. “Jan Akrosh Rally will be historic and a Tsunami which will deracinate the BJP-led corrupt and tyrannical state government with the support of the people. Lakhs of tethering people from across all eight districts of the region will participate in the rally and listen to their loving leader, Priyanka Ji”, Bhatia also said.

During her visit to Gwalior, Priyanka is expected to pay tribute to the Samadhi of the 1857 freedom struggle worrier Rani Jhansi there. Congress may raise the issue of the Rani of Jhansi which is considered a weakening one to Scindia during the upcoming elections, particularly in the region.

Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh, who also comes from this region has been camping in the Gwalior-Chambal region to mobilise the party workers ensuring the success of Gandhi’s rally. Earlier, he also visited the region covering all Assembly constituencies for this cause. The national secretary of the party, Bhatia has also been camping there and visiting in the region for the success of the rally. He has been interacting with the various sections of the society. This is the first visit of Priyanka Gandhi to Gwalior since Scindia walked out of Congress and joined the BJP with 22 party MLAs, forcing the then Congress Chief Minister Kamal Nath to resign from office. Her rally will mobilise and energise the party cadres in 34 Assembly segments across the eight districts, Congress claimed.

Congress’ state in-charge JP Aggarwal and former leader of Opposition MP Assembly Ajay Singh Rahul have also visited the region to chalk out the rally.

In Jabalpur’s visit, Gandhi announced Congress’ five guarantees promising — the introduction of the old pension scheme, farm loan waiver, 100 units of electricity free and 200 units at half the tariff, Rs 1,500 cash allowance for women and LPG cylinder at Rs 500. Congress is riding high after getting a remarkable victory in the recently concluded Karnataka polls, and a win in the Himachal Pradesh elections.

The party is also banking on anti-incumbency against the BJP government, which has been in power in the state since 2003, barring a brief period of 15 months of Congress rule.