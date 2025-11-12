Congress leader, ex-MoS Shakeel Ahmad resigns from party

New Delhi: Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party citing differences with local leadership in Bihar, where the second and last phase of polling concluded earlier in the day.

Ahmad, who hails from Bihar, is a former Union minister of state for home, communications and IT and a former AICC general secretary.

He was the president of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee from 2000 to 2003.

Ahmad has been a three-time MLA, 1985-90, 1990-95 and 2000-2004, and twice MP, 1998 and 2004, from Bihar. He also served as a minister in the Bihar Cabinet and held the health portfolio.