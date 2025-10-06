Congress leader Ashk Ali Tank dies in Jaipur

Jaipur: Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Ashk Ali Tank died on Sunday at the age of 67.

Tank had been ill for some time and breathed his last at his residence on Sikar road in Jaipur.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and other leaders offered their condolence on the politician’s demise.

Gehlot noted that Tank had achieved milestones in his long political career.

Tank served as the president of the NSUI and Youth Congress, as well as the chairman of the minority commission.

Gehlot said that during his tenure, he traveled extensively across the state and strengthened the organisation.

“Tank always performed his duties diligently whenever assigned by the party. Tank’s passing is a personal loss for me,” Gehlot said.