Congress launches hunger strike in Srinagar demanding restoration of J-K statehood

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader on Saturday sat a hunger strike here to press for the restoration of the Union territory's statehood. The strike was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Karra at the party's head office at M A Road here. Karra and other senior leaders of the party, including AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir and party MLAs, joined the hunger strike. A similar hunger strike will be observed in Jammu on Sunday.

The hunger strike is part of the party's campaign 'hamari riyasat, hamara haq' to press for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, which was downgraded and bifurcated into two Union territories – J-K and Ladakh – on August 5, 2019, by the Centre. The Centre also abrogated Articles 370 and 35A that day. Speaking to reporters, Karra said the party has launched a "struggle to awaken the blind, deaf and dumb government in Delhi". "We selected this day as it is the day when the 'Quit India Movement' was launched. From August 9 to 21, the party will observe six hunger strikes across various districts of J-K," he said. The JKPCC president said the peaceful hunger strike has been launched for the wishes and aspirations of the 1.40 crore citizens of J-K. He said that as the Parliament session is going on, the party would wait for any development related to the restoration of J-K's statehood. "If there is no development, then on August 21 (when the session ends), a new programme will be given," he added.