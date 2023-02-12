Congress known for keeping electoral promises, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the Congress is known for keeping electoral promises while the BJP-JJP government is known for breaking them. He said the Congress government had fulfilled each and every promise of our manifesto whereas BJP and JJP have not fulfilled even a single promise of the manifesto till date.

Hooda was addressing the state level representative conference of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) held in Gurugram on Sunday as the chief guest. On this occasion, Hooda appreciated the struggle being carried out by INTUC for the rights of all sections including labourers, employees. In the conference, from roadways, MNREGA, mid-day meal, different labor and employee organizations listed out their problems and kept their demands. Considering their demands as justified, Hooda assured to fulfill when the Congress government is is formed in the state.

Hooda thanked all the Congress governments, including the Gehlot government of Rajasthan for implementing the old pension scheme. He said soon after Chaudhary Udaybhan became the president, the Haryana Congress had announced to give OPS to the employees when the party formed the government and also promised to give old age pension of Rs 6,000 per month to all the elderly people.