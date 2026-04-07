Congress keeps singing to Pakistan’s tunes: PM Modi

Bhabanipur-Sorbhog/Hojai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said while his government carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ on terror camps in Pakistan, the Congress continued to “sing to the tune of” the neighbouring country.



Addressing an election rally in Assam’s Barpeta district, he also accused the Opposition party of taking a myopic view on development, while asserting that the BJP focuses on long-term growth.

“The party always took short-term measures so that they could indulge in corruption. But the BJP looks far ahead while taking decisions for all-around development of all sections of society,” Modi said.

Modi alleged that during the 2016 surgical strikes or the 2025 ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Congress has always sung to Pakistan’s tune, giving importance to their agenda.

“This Pakistan connection always weighs heavily on the country (‘hamesha desh par bhari parta hain’), and we can never allow that,” he said.

Modi also accused the grand old party of neglecting the Army by refusing to implement the ‘One Rank, One Pension’ for the veterans for decades. But the BJP government ensured that justice was done to those who protect the nation by giving them this benefit, he said.

“We have so far disbursed Rs 1.24 lakh-crore to the bank accounts of former Army personnel,” the prime minister said.

Addressing another rally in Hojai, Modi accused the Gandhi family of indulging in dynastic politics and corruption.

‘’The first family of Congress is the most corrupt in the country, indulging in scams of huge proportions and is currently out on bail,” he said.

The Congress can do only two things -- tell lies and indulge in corruption, he added.

In an apparent swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s “mohabbat ki dukaan” remark, Modi said the Congress represents “mithya ki dukaan” (shop of lies) and “apmaan” (insult).

“There is another family in Assam … and both are making false promises ahead of the polls,” he said, in an apparent reference to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

‘’The Congress is in power in Himachal, Karnataka and Telangana...they made tall promises before the polls, but what have they done so far?’’ he asked.

Modi urged people not to be taken in by the Congress’ false promises in Assam and vote for the BJP for a third successive term so that

the journey of development can continue.

Referring to the global situation due to conflicts in West Asia, he said the government is working to shield citizens, especially the poor, middle class and farmers, from its impact.