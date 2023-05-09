Congress is sure to form govt in Haryana: Hooda

Rohtak: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the Congress will fulfil made in its election manifesto as the party has always delivered on promises made to the people.



Answering questions from journalists in Rohtak, Hooda said the people of the state are fed up with the misdeeds of BJP-JJP and are going to form the Congress government this time, by voting out the BJP-JJP alliance.

“All the promises made by the Congress including giving Rs 6,000 pension to Rs 500 gas cylinder to the elderly will be fulfilled. Congress has done this before also. Despite all the welfare schemes, Haryana was number one in the entire country on every scale of development during the Congress tenure,” he said.

“In 2005, when the Congress government was formed in the state, the old age pension was only Rs 200. The Congress had increased the pension to Rs 1,500, increasing it by seven and a half times, but BJP-JJP did not double it in 9 years,” he said. Hooda added that it is the responsibility of the government to arrange a budget for welfare schemes and said that Congress is fully capable of carrying it out.

Responding to a question on the agitation of the players, Hooda once again extended his support to them. “Sportspersons are above politics. Everyone should support them so that the daughters who bring laurels to the country, can get justice,” he stated.