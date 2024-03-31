Congress is not above law: Anurag Thakur on I-T department notices

JAMMU: Defending the issuance of fresh notices by the I-T department to the Congress, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday lashed out at Congress for its “arrogance” and said the party is not above law.

Thakur claimed the Congress changed its name from the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to hide its corruption. “Should there be a separate law for the party? Is the Congress not violating the laws? If they had tax exemptions, they just had to file their returns but they failed to do it. And secondly, they have received huge cash donations but they have not declared information related to it,” the minister said and added that the Congress moved the appellate authority and also knocked on the doors of the courts but “they did not get any relief, which means that they were wrong and violated the rule of law.”

Congress on Friday said it has received fresh notices from the Income tax department, asking it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore.