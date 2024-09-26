Congress is going to clean sweep Haryana: Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has said there is a storm for the Congress in Haryana which will sweep away the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.



Rahul Gandhi addressed the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally organised by the Congress in the New Grain Market of Assandh.

He said that Congress’ fight with BJP is not just electoral but to save the Constitution and the country.

“BJP is directly attacking the constitution and reservation that protect the poor and backward, and is trying to erase it,” he said.

The former Congress president said all the institutions have been handed over to the people of RSS and big industrialists. “Today, 90 per cent of the country’s population, Dalits, backward and poor are not getting anything. Neither Dalit, nor OBC nor any tribal is found in the powerful positions that run the government,” he stated.

Through this rally, Rahul Gandhi gave a strong boost to the Congress on 9 seats of Panipat and Karnal of GT Road belt, apart from Safidon seat. Rahul Gandhi appealed to the people to vote for Congress and asserted that the party is headed for a big victory in the state.

In a blistering attack on the ruling party, Gandhi said the BJP is hollowing out the country by recruiting its people in the Election Commission, bureaucracy, media and intelligence services. In the rally, he felt the pulse of Haryana’s pain and raised the issues of unemployment, migration from the country, farmers, soldiers, wrestlers, ‘Agniveers’ and small traders in 29 minutes.

He said that Haryana will fight unitedly against those who spread the poison of casteism, and form a govt that respects everyone and includes everyone.

He said that Prime Minister Modi can only see his friends and big industrialists like Adani and Ambani, and cannot see 90 per cent of the country’s population.

“None of the management and owners of the country’s 250 big companies are Dalits. Out of the 90 secretaries running the country’s government, only three are Dalits and three are OBCs. That is why the largest population gets a small share in the budget,” he stated. “Congress wants a caste census in the country so that it can be known how many Dalits, how many OBCs, how many tribals and how many poor people are from the general category. But BJP does not want to get a caste census because it is not in favour of giving rights to 90 per cent of the population. But Congress will get the caste census bill passed in the Lok Sabha and will ensure that the large population of the country gets its rights,” he stated.

Referring to his visit to the United States of America, Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of unemployment in Haryana and migration to foreign countries through the Dunki route with great emotion.

He said the BJP has ruined employment and small, local industries in the entire country and Haryana.

“Two lakh govt posts are lying vacant in the state. The drug business is spreading across the state. Due to unemployment, drugs and hopelessness, the youth of Haryana are selling their land, taking loans at high interest rates

and going to America or other countries through the Dunki route,” he said.