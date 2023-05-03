Congress is enemy of peace and development, accuses PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mounted a frontal attack on the Congress, alleging its entire politics was based on “divide and rule” , charged it with defaming the country globally and dubbed the opposition party an “enemy of peace and development.”

Modi, who addressed three rallies ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, accused the Congress of “abuse culture” and urged people to punish those indulging in abuse while casting their vote, chanting “Jai Bajrangbali”. He also hit out at the grand old party along with JD(S) for “shortcut” governance.

Incidentally, the PM chanted “Jai Bajrang Bali”, hailing Lord Hanuman, during all the three public meetings he addressed in the poll-bound state on Wednesday, in what is seen as a counter to the Congress. In its election manifesto, Congress party has promised to ban right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal, besides the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Along with Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan, made in praise of Mother India’, Modi also made a point at the beginning as well as at the end of his speech to raise “Jai Bajrang Bali” in Mulki in Dakshina Kannada, Ankola in Uttara Kannada distinct and Bailhongal in Belagavi district.

At a public meeting at Mulki in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, a BJP stronghold, Modi called Congress the “enemy of peace and development” and accused it of insulting and abusing India’s defence forces.

“Congress is an enemy of peace and development. When Congress is there, investors will flee. Congress protects ‘aakas’ (boss) of terror, they encourage appeasement,” he said.

The Congress’s only identity was ‘appeasement politics’. “Will you (people) allow such a Congress to come to power, will you allow Karnataka to get ruined,” he asked.

“Across the country whichever state wants peace and development, the first thing people there do is oust Congress from there. If there is peace in society and the country is progressing, Congress cannot sit peacefully or will not be able to digest it. Congress’ entire politics is based on divide and rule policy,” he charged.