‘Congress is concerned with its own interests, not with interests of people’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while campaigning in Ladwa on Sunday said that he was confident that that BJP will win as the people turned up in large numbers.



He said that the enthusiasm of the people giving reflects that BJP is coming to power.

CM also performed Jalabhishek in the ancient Shiv temple of Chhalondi village of Ladwa and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

During the campaign, the Chief Minister also took a dig at Congress and said that Congress does not spare anyone and exploits every section for the fulfilling its interests. Congress has nothing to do with public.

During this, the people of the area welcomed Chief Minister and assured that they will bring BJP to power.

He said that he will leave no stone unturned in the development of Ladwa and will ensure all round development of Ladwa.

The Chief Minister said that BJP workers have started campaigning for the Assembly elections. He claimed that under the able guidance of Prime Minister BJP government is going to be formed for the third time with full majority in Haryana.

During the campaign, CM Saini also urged the people of the state to work strongly and ensure BJP comes to power so that Haryana is on the path of progress.

He said that today everyone is discussing the work done by our government in 10 years. Every person of Haryana has made up his mind to form BJP government in the state for the third time.