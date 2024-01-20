Congress is certain to form govt in Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the Congress is continuously reaching out to people of the state through Jan Aakrosh rallies, Ghar-Ghar Congress and worker meetings.



He said that huge public support to Congress programmes is a clear indicator of the fact that the Congress would form the next government in the state. Answering the questions on the upcoming budget at his residence in Chandigarh, he said the Congress and the public have no expectations from the budget as the BJP-JJP have completely failed.

‘This government is not going to do anything except increasing the debt of the state,’ he stated. Answering the question on Ram temple, Hooda said Lord Ram is the symbol of everyone’s faith. ‘Our faith in Lord Ram is unwavering. Everyone should avoid making political comments on this issue and respect the faith of all Indians,’ he said. Speaking on the issue of unemployment, Hooda said the BJP-JJP government has now become an agent of sending people abroad, from a contractor providing temporary jobs through the skill development corporation. Earlier this government created Haryana Skill Employment Corporation to eliminate permanent jobs. Educated youth were exploited due to its low salaries,’ he said. ‘The surprising thing is that despite being a government organisation, HKRN is working on commission. Not only this, TDS and GST are being deducted from the salaries of the youth. By doing this the government is rubbing salt on the wounds of the youth, who work for very low wages,’ he said.

‘The BJP-JJP have now declared that they are not able to provide jobs to the youth of Haryana. This is the reason why the youth of the state are being sent to work as labourers in the Israel war zone. Now, there is no need for data from any private or government organisation to prove that Haryana is number one in unemployment. The policies of the government themselves are confirming this,’ he said, launching an all out attack against the government.

Hooda said every section of the society, including the youth suffering from unemployment, wants to change the government, and bring in the Congress government in Haryana. ‘When the Congress government is formed in the state, important steps will be taken towards eradicating unemployment,’ he said. ‘Permanent recruitment will be done on 2 lakh vacant posts, as per merit. The recruitment mafia and paper leak gang, which has taken deep roots in the state, will be completely eradicated. People playing with the future of youth and selling jobs will not be spared under any circumstances,’ the former Chief Minister assured.