Congress invites Akhilesh, Mayawati, BJP's Dinesh Sharma for yatra in UP

new delhi: In a move aimed at presenting a united face of the Opposition, the Congress has invited prominent leaders of non-BJP parties, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, to take part in the Uttar Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is entering the state on January 3 through Loni in Ghaziabad.



In an exception, former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma who has also been invited to the yatra in his capacity as a professor of Lucknow University. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is led by Rahul Gandhi, will enter Uttar Pradesh on January 3 through Loni in Ghaziabad and then pass through Baghpat and Shamli to enter Haryana. Informing about the decision, Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said that the party has extended invitations to prominent opposition leaders in the state to attend the yatra. In the present times when people are not allowed to raise their views, this yatra is the only option to know people's minds, Singh said, adding that the entire opposition has almost the same view about this government so they have been invited to participate in the yatra. Apart from Yadav, Mayawati and Chaudhary, the Congress has invited SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav, BSP general secretary Satish Mishra, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Omprakash Rajbhar and Communist Party of India secretary Atul Anjan, he said.

Former Union minister Salman Khurshid, who is the state coordinator of the yatra, had also stressed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not of any party but of the whole country and leaders of various parties will be invited to attend it.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had led the party's campaign in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections earlier this year, will join the yatra in the state on all three days. The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra, which has so far traversed more than 2,800 km through 10 states, is on a nine-day winter break and will resume on January 3. It started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Kashmir next year.