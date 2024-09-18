Congress inflicted atrocities on dalits: Anurag Thakur

Chandigarh: Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday urged the people of Haryana to vote for the BJP, accusing Congress of afflicting atrocities on dalits.



“The situation of Congress is uncongenial. Besides infighting among the local Congress leaders and workers, their top leadership looks helpless and powerless,” he said.

He recalled the atrocities committed on dalits during Bhupider Singh Hooda’s reign. “Wherever Congress governments ruled, they inflicted immense atrocities on dalits. Who can forget the brutal atrocities committed on dalits during the Congress rule in Mirchpur on April 19 in 2010? Dalits used to feel scared and intimidated during Congress’ rule and Hooda could not provide them justice,” he said.