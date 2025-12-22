Congress indulging in anti-national activities, says PM Modi in Assam

Namrup: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of engaging in “anti-national” activities and helping illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam.

The PM, addressing a public rally after unveiling a Rs 10,601-crore fertiliser plant at Namrup in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, accused the grand old party of opposing the revision of voter list due to its only aim of grabbing power.

“The Congress is indulging in anti-national activities. They want illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam’s forests and land. They only want to strengthen their vote bank, and don’t care about the people,” he claimed.

Modi said the Opposition party is not concerned about the identity, existence and pride of Assamese people, which the BJP has been trying to protect.

“The Congress is opposing the revision of voter lists as it wants to grab power... They oppose whatever good I try to do... The BJP government will always work to protect the identity, land, pride and existence of Assamese people,” Modi asserted.

“Assam must be safeguarded from the poison of Congress’ appeasement and vote-bank politics. I assure you all that BJP will stand like a shield to protect Assam’s identity and honour,” he told thousands of people ahead of the Assembly polls.

The Assembly polls to 126 constituencies are likely to take place in March-April next.

Underscoring that BJP governments at the Centre and state are for the poor, tribals, youth and women, Modi said it is working to end decades of violence in Assam and the Northeast.

“Our govt has always kept Assam’s identity and culture paramount, highlighting symbols of Assamese pride on every platform,” he added.

Addressing the rally on the second and final day of his Assam tour, the PM alleged that the Congress has inflicted “so much wrongs” to this country that despite “correcting” those for the last 11 years, a lot of work still remained to bring everything on track.

“When our govt awarded Dr Bhupen Hazarika the Bharat Ratna, the Congress openly opposed the decision. Its national president remarked that ‘Modi nachne gane walon ko Bharat Ratna de raha hai’ (Modi is giving Bharat Ratna to dancers-singers), which is an insult to both Bhupen Da and the people of Assam,” Modi asserted.

He said the BJP govt’s aim is to make Assam as powerful as it was during the Ahom dynasty centuries ago.

“Industrialisation and connectivity are fulfilling Assam’s dreams. The double-engine government of the BJP is empowering youth to see new dreams,” he added.