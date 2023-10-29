Congress in talks with SP and BSP MPs as they are ready to join party ahead of Lok Sabha elections

LUCKNOW: Just before the Lok Sabha elections, Members of Parliament (MPs) and former MPs from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are gearing up to switch sides and join hands with the Congress.



Sources claim that the first round of talks between these leaders and Congress’s high command has taken place, setting the stage for their potential joining of Congress.

“These MPs are also actively engaging with leaders within their respective parties and are trying to shepherd

them towards Congress,” a senior Congress leader who is privy to the development

said.

Both MPs are also consulting with other leaders within their respective parties, as Congress seeks to forge a new political equation, extending its influence from the West to the East.

The political landscape was recently stirred by the rivalry between SP and Congress during the Madhya Pradesh elections. Statements made by Congress leaders Kamal

Nath and Digvijay Singh had significant political implications.

Given these circumstances, leaders from SP and BSP are now fostering closer ties with the Congress, preparing for future strategies in the evolving political environment.

Sources suggest that one MP from each of SP and BSP, along with several former MPs, are in contact with the Congress high command.

Talks have also taken place among leaders representing Western Uttar Pradesh from both parties. They are preparing to switch allegiances just before the Lok Sabha elections, with Congress aiming not only to secure success in these

elections but also to shape the future of Indian politics.

Congress has already indicated its commitment to embracing minority communities by appointing leaders such as Imran Masood, Ahmed Hameed (son of former

minister Kokab Hameed), and Firoz Aftab in western Uttar Pradesh. This approach follows previous instances where many minority leaders from SP and BSP have aligned themselves with Congress.