Congress in MP launches statewide ‘Samvidhan Bachao Rally’ from Gwalior

bhopal: The In a significant show of strength, the Madhya Pradesh Congress launched its statewide ‘Samvidhan Bachao Rally’ (Save the Constitution Rally) on Monday from the Veerangana Lakshmibai Samadhi ground in Gwalior. The rally saw the participation of thousands of party workers and supporters, aimed at defending constitutional rights and protesting against the policies of the BJP governments at both Centre and state levels.

Senior Congress leaders including AICC in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, MPCC President Jitu Patwari, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, AICC Social Media Head Supriya Shrinate, along with several CWC members, MLAs, and former ministers addressed the gathering.

In his address, Harish Chaudhary emphasized the importance of the Constitution, saying it grants citizens the right to speak, live, and contest elections—all of which are under threat. “This rally is not merely political, but the beginning of social awareness.”

Calling the rally a “citizens’ battle,” Umang Singhar alleged that constitutional rights such as equality, employment, and reservation are being undermined for the benefit of a few industrialists. He criticized the government for failing the youth, citing over 70% startup closures and millions of unfilled vacancies.

MPCC chief Jitu Patwari stated that this marks the start of a struggle against the mindset weakening the Constitution.

The Congress, he said, is committed to protecting the rights of the poor, Dalits, tribals, minorities, and women.

The rally is the first phase of a broader campaign including district protests (May 3–10), assembly-level events (May 11–17), and a door-to-door outreach (May 20–30).