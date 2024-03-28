‘Congress hopeful of an impressive show in Karnataka in Lok Sabha polls’

NEW DELHI: After an emphatic victory in last year’s Assembly polls in Karnataka, the Congress is gearing up to formulate strategies to put up an impressive show in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the coming parliamentary elections.



Karnataka became the gateway to the Southern states for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) where the party has since 2004 won not less than 17 of 28 parliamentary seats. In the 2019 elections, the BJP had a near sweep by bagging 25 or 28 seats.

In this scenario, the political landscape in the state is abuzz with the Congress trying to come out of its single-digit deficit performance to challenge the BJP which has already adopted an aggressive posturing as part of its campaign strategy.

The Congress party, which has been limited to single-digit seats since 2008, is hopeful for a turnaround this time. Despite winning only one seat in 2019 and experiencing a decline from their 18-seat victory in 1999, the Congress believes the political dynamics in Karnataka has shifted in their favour for the 2024 elections.

As the current ruling party in Karnataka, the Congress has seen a surge in enthusiasm among its leaders following a successful Assembly election. Key figures like state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar are highly motivated, viewing the Lok Sabha elections as crucial. The party has also benefited from internal strife within the opposition BJP, which could work in Congress’s favour. The Congress’s implementation of five key promises has significantly boosted its reputation, contributing to its optimistic outlook for the upcoming elections.

The party has strategically focused on engaging youth and managing community, seniority, and leadership considerations in ticket distribution for Lok Sabha constituencies.

This careful planning aims to minimise internal dissent. With some candidate announcements still pending, there is a strong belief within the Congress that they can secure up to 20 seats, leveraging their assembly election results and government initiatives on social justice as a foundation for their campaign.

The Congress has been vocal about what it perceives as injustices by the central BJP government towards Karnataka and other southern states. This stance, coupled with public concerns over electoral bonds, has shifted public perception in favor of Congress. Additionally, internal conflicts and rebellion within the BJP have further bolstered Congress’s confidence.

On the other hand, the BJP faces challenges stemming from dissatisfaction over ticket distribution and internal disagreements. High-profile rebellions and decisions affecting current MPs have caused unrest within the party. These issues present an opportunity for Congress to capitalise on BJP’s vulnerabilities.

In response to these developments, Congress leaders are keen to highlight their achievements and criticise the BJP’s shortcomings.

Initiatives like Annabhagya (food security), drought relief, and financial assistance have been focal points of their campaign. Meanwhile, the BJP’s internal discord has become a strategic advantage for Congress.