Congress highlights Parl panel’s recommendations on MGNREGS

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday highlighted the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, including a revision of the MGNREGS wage rates and making Aadhar-Based Payment System optional under the flagship scheme.

In its report, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development said the suspension of funds to West Bengal under MGNREGS and other schemes has led to “severe consequences”, including a sharp increase in distress migration and disruptions in rural development initiatives.

The panel, headed by Congress MP from Odisha Saptagiri Ulaka, also said there is stagnation of funds in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Congress General Secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, “The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, under the chairmanship of Saptagiri Ulaka, has released its Demand for Grants report for 2025-2026.

“It has made some key recommendations – Revision of the wage rates due under MGNREGA and a move away from the CPI-Agricultural Laborers Index to determine the hike in MGNREGA wages. The release of all funds due to West Bengal under MGNREGA and other schemes,” Ramesh said.

He also highlighted the panel’s recommendation to avoid delays in the payment of wages and material under the MGNREGA, which as of February 15 amount to Rs 12,219.18 crore in wages and Rs 11,227.09 crore in material components

He said the panel has also recommended Aadhar-Based Payment System must be made optional for payment of MGNREGA wages and there should be an increase in guaranteed working days under MGNREGA from 100 days to 150 days.

The panel has also called for dilution of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act 2013 by States need to be discouraged.