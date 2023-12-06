Congress hatching conspiracy to insult Indian culture, identity: Anurag Thakur

Stepping up heat on the Opposition over the north-south divide remarks, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday accused the Congress of hatching a conspiracy to insult Indian culture and identity, instead of analysing the reasons for its defeat in the elections.

He also questioned the silence of senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the issue and wondered whether the remarks on the north-south divide, reference to north India as “gaumutra states” and criticism of Sanatan Dharma had their sanction.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ but the Opposition has started using foul language and blaming the EVMs and regionalism for their loss in the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” the senior BJP leader said.

“The Congress doesn’t believe in constitutional institutions. After facing defeat, they never analyse the reason for the defeat.

They keep blaming EVMs and insult Sanatan Dharma, Hindus and Hindu culture,” said Thakur.

He said that during the election campaign, Congress raised the issues of casteism and religion, and when it did not work the Opposition party was now resorting to a north-south divide.

His remarks came a day after the DMK’s Lok Sabha member DNV Senthil Kumar’s description of the Hindi heartland as “gaumutra” states.