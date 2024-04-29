Congress has tendency to impede progress, says Anurag Thakur

Shimla: Even as the Congress is still caught-up with its internal strife to field its candidate, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur –seeking his fifth term at Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, has stepped-up his campaign reminding the people about the development works worth Rs 70,000 cr executed in the constituency.



In a series of addresses, Thakur said such a great scale of development happened in the area because of the BJP–led NDA government at the centre ,and also earlier the BJP government in the state—the double engine growth.

He emphasised the contrast between the BJP’s proactive approach to development and the Congress party’s tendency to impede progress.

Thakur lamented the stagnation of development efforts following the BJP government’s departure from Himachal Pradesh, attributing this setback to the obstructionist tactics employed by the Congress party.

He criticised Congress for consistently hindering progress, both at the state and national levels.

Highlighting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur commended the government’s commitment to propelling

India forward at full throttle towards the vision of a developed nation.

He cited a series of infrastructure projects and initiatives undertaken in Himachal Pradesh, including the completion of the Una Daulatpur Chowk railway line, the introduction of the Vande Bharat train service, and the establishment of educational institutions such as AIIMS, PGI, Central University, IIIT, NIT, and the Hydro Engineering College.