Congress has got stronger on Scindia’s home turf after his quitting: AICC sec

BHOPAL: AICC secretary and co-in charge of Madhya Pradesh Congress Shiv Bhatia said on Monday that his party had got stronger in the Gwalior-Chambal region after Jyotiraditya went into BJP.



Bhatia has been given the responsibility additionally of the Gwalior region, the home turf of Union minister Scindia, by the Congress high command to look after the party’s elections matters ahead of the Assembly polls, due in November-December this year.

“Congress has registered victory on the mayoral seat of Gwalior city, which could not be won by the party for 57 years due to Scindia and we also won the Morena mayor seat after around two decade”, Bhatia told Millennium Post.

“Even in the Gwalior-East Assembly seat in which Scindia resides BJP lost in the by-polls held after he switched the saffron part from Congress”, Bhatia said.

The in-charge of the Gwalior-Chambal region, Bhatia said, “It indicates that Scindia has lost his credibility among the people of the region and they are waiting for teaching a lesson to the traitors who made backstabbing with Congress by toppling its government in the upcoming Assembly elections.”

Bhatia has been touring the Gwalior region covering all 34 Assembly seats and interacting with all sections of society. He has also been mobilising the party workers and visiting the party’s senior leaders.

On asking about the FIRs against Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath, Arun Yadav, and others, Bhatia said that Congress will not be afraid of false cases and continue raising the corruption issues which have been done by the BJP-led MP government.

Congress won 26 seats out of 34 in the Gwalior region in the previous Assembly elections and formed

the government.

In March 2020, Scindia quit his old party along with Congress 22 MLAs and joined BJP led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government and BJP came to power.

He accused Scindia of selling the public mandate got for Congress in the 2018 polls, and said that people of the region are prepared to get revenge on Scindia for selling their votes to BJP claiming that Congress will win more seats this time because a storm is blowing against the BJP government made with money, as well as traitor Scindia.