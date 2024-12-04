Congress govt will complete seven of 10 poll guarantees by Dec 11: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla: In a major show of strength at Siraj — the Assembly constituency of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the Congress government would complete seven of 10 poll guarantees by December 11. The day marks the two-year completion of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting at village Bakhli in Mandi district, Sukhu said the government was working tirelessly to introduce more welfare schemes in the near future. He challenged the former Chief Minister on his claim that the state government has failed to fulfil its poll guarantees including Old Pension Scheme for the employees.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to serving the common people and said that all the cabinet ministers were also working with utmost dedication to resolve public issues.

With Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri by his side beside scores of other Congress leaders on the dais, Sukhu said the state government had dissolved the Subordinate Services Selection Commission in Hamirpur after allegations of corruption and paper leaks. He could not let the future of the youth be jeopardized due to corruption and questioned the inaction of former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur during similar incidents of alleged irregularities in the recruitment.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the state-of-the-art Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway project at Pandoh. The ropeway located on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway connects Pandoh to Mata Baglamukhi Temple in Bakhli and is expected to significantly boost tourism in the region.

A total length of 800 meters long ropeway the project, built on European CEN standards features a line speed of 6 meters per second (21.6 km/hr) and can carry up to 600 passengers per hour.

Sukhu said the ropeway bypasses 14 kilometres of road travel and offers a more efficient and scenic alternative for devotees and tourists. He said that the Mata Baglamukhi ropeway was the only one in the state that operates over a water body, the Pandoh Dam reservoir. The breathtaking journey in gondolas suspended above the serene waters provides passengers with majestic views of the surrounding hills and the tranquil reservoir below. He added: “This unique feature adds to the excitement of the ride, making it a standout attraction.”