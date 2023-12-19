Congress gives privilege motion against Dy CM

CHANDIGARH: Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that instead of taking appropriate action against the principal accused of sexual exploitation and getting the matter investigated by CBI, BJP-JJP are busy making unrestrained statements against a woman MLA Geeta Bhukkal who raised the voice of the victimised girls.



Responding to the comments made by the Deputy Chief Minister in the Assembly against MLA and former minister Geeta Bhukkal, he said making wrong statements by the Deputy Chief Minister on the floor of the House is highly condemnable. Congress also gave a privilege motion against this.

“The Deputy Chief Minister claimed that a similar case had come up against the accused principal in 2005 and at that time MLA Geeta Bhukkal had defended the accused. The truth is that the accused was not in government service in 2005, this is beyond the facts,” he said.

“Similarly, the Deputy Chief Minister made another baseless claim that in 2011, a Panchayat was held at the residence of Geeta Bhukkal in Jhajjar, in which the accused principal was defended.

Whereas the truth is that in 2011, Geeta Bhukkal did not have any residence in Jhajjar,” Hooda added.