‘Congress gives money to poor’: Rahul slams BJP’s model of making ‘select rich people richer’

Hosapete: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday said that the BJP follows a model under which select rich people get entire money and resources, whereas in the Congress’ model, money is put into the bank accounts and the pockets of the poor.

The Congress leader asserted that the party’s government in Karnataka has implemented the “sixth guarantee” promised to the people, by distributing over one lakh title deeds to the beneficiaries.

He was speaking at an event to mark Karnataka Congress government’s two years in office, during which over 1.11 lakh title deeds were distributed to eligible beneficiaries, whose “undocumented habitations” have been declared as revenue villages. “Congress party government has completed two years. During the election, we made you promises. We had promised five guarantees. The BJP people said that the Congress party will not be able to fulfill it. The PM said this won’t be done,” Gandhi said.

Listing out the five guarantee schemes implemented by the government, he said: “We have told you that we will put money into the bank account of Karnataka’s poor. Today, thousands of crores of rupees are being put directly into your bank account. This money, you use for the education of your children, for your health. This is what we wanted -- your money comes back to your pocket.”

“The BJP wants only select people to get India’s entire money, but we want the money to go to the pockets of poor, backward, dalits, adivasis -- directly. When we put money into your pockets, that money goes into the market and because of this production increases and the money gets injected into villages, as you spend this money in your villages, towns and cities, and Karnataka’s economy benefits

from it,” he added.