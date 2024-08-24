Congress gets a major boost in strength at Ahirwal

Chandigarh: The Congress received a significant boost in the Ahirwal region on Friday, with approximately 100 officials from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), including chairpersons, councillors, former councillors, sarpanches, and former sarpanches, joining its ranks. Additionally, 25 retired principals and 27 retired professors have also become Congress members. The new members were welcomed by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udaibhan, and Rao Dan Singh. Hooda and Udaibhan assured the newcomers of full respect and support within the party.

