Congress gears up for UP Panchayat polls

Lucknow: The Congress is not only strengthening its grassroots network through its ongoing ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ (Organisational Creation Campaign) but is also preparing the ground for the upcoming panchayat elections, which it sees as a rehearsal for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

During the region-wise review meetings, detailed information is being sought about each member of the district and city committees from the respective district and city presidents. The exercise aims to assess the party’s organisational readiness and mobilise active cadres for the rural polls.

Addressing a review meeting of the Braj region, Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey told party members: “We will contest the panchayat elections with full preparation and win. These elections reflect the ground reality. Success here will lay the foundation for achieving our larger political goals.”

State Congress president Ajay Rai, while addressing the meeting, directed leaders to complete the tasks assigned under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan within the stipulated timeframe.

The meeting was also attended by AICC Secretary Tauqeer Alam and Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’.

Districts covered during the Braj region review included Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Kasganj, Aligarh, Hathras, Badaun, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, and Farrukhabad.