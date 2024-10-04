Congress gains momentum in Haryana as BJP faces anti-incumbency and internal divisions

New Delhi: The political landscape in Haryana is undergoing a significant transformation, with the BJP’s decade-long grip on power now facing substantial challenges.



As the state prepares for the Assembly elections scheduled for October 5 in all 90 seats, the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, is gaining momentum, bolstered by both internal and external factors affecting the BJP’s governance.

The BJP’s dominance in Haryana since 2014 has been consistent, winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats in both the 2014 and 2019 elections and ruling the state for two consecutive terms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, initially as a proponent of socio-economic development and later as a protector of national security, played a crucial role in the BJP’s electoral success. However, the current political climate indicates growing dissatisfaction with the party’s governance and leadership, particularly under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar’s appointment as Chief Minister in 2014 was surprising, given his background as a former RSS ‘pracharak’ and his relative obscurity in Haryana’s political circles. His Punjabi heritage placed him outside the traditionally dominant agricultural castes of Haryana, such as the Jats, Gujjars, and Ahirs. The BJP’s strategy of “social engineering” aimed to consolidate a multi-caste Hindu identity by promoting leaders from various caste backgrounds. While initially successful, this strategy has led to divisions within the party. The BJP’s approach to social engineering has created rifts, particularly between Jats and non-Jats. The demand for caste-based reservations by the Jats in 2016 widened this divide, with non-Jat communities aligning against the traditionally dominant Jats. Khattar’s govt capitalised on this resentment, positioning itself as a bulwark against Jat political dominance. However, this strategy has begun to backfire, as many non-Jat communities are now disillusioned with the BJP’s governance, especially regarding unemployment, economic stagnation, and the deteriorating state of agriculture.

The growing unemployment rate in Haryana, significantly higher than the national average, is a major issue eroding the BJP’s support. The lack of non-farming jobs has led to widespread economic dissatisfaction, particularly among the youth. The problem of illegal immigration, or the “donkey route,” to the U.S. and Canada, highlights the economic despair in rural areas. Drug addiction, once confined to neighbouring Punjab, is now spreading in Haryana, exacerbating social and economic challenges.

The 2020-21 farmers’ protests were a turning point in the BJP’s decline. The protests, largely participated in by Jat farmers and other agricultural communities, were a reaction against the central government’s controversial farm laws. They showcased unity among various farming communities and revealed deep-seated dissatisfaction with the BJP’s policies.

In contrast, the Congress has capitalised on these fractures within the BJP’s base. Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which passed through Haryana, garnered significant public support. The Congress opted for a grassroots approach, covering large areas in a short time, interacting directly with the people.