Congress gains five seats in Haryana, BJP down from 10 to five seats

Chandigarh: Congress made significant gains in Haryana winning three and heading towards victory in two more giving a setback to ruling BJP, whose tally was down from ten to five seats in the state, where Assembly polls are also due later in the year.



For the Congress, Kumari Selja (Sirsa) registered big win while Deepender Singh Hooda (Rohtak) was also headed to register an emphatic win, as per the latest data of results and trends of the Election Commission.

Among the BJP leaders, former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also headed for a big win from Karnal.

The BJP and Congress were set to win five seats each. In 2019, the saffron party had won all the 10 LS seats in the state.

However, candidates of JJP, which contested all ten seats and INLD and BSP, which fought seven and nine seats, respectively, received a severe drubbing and their candidates were set to lose security deposits.

In the Karnal Assembly constituency, where a bypoll was held, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was set to win with a big margin after a lead of 41,540 votes over Congress nominee Tarlochan Singh.

Saini had replaced Khattar as chief minister as party effected a leadership change in March barely days before Lok Sabha polls were announced.