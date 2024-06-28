Congress gains 30 leaders ahead of Assembly polls

Chandigarh: Congress continues to grow as the Assembly elections are approaching. The party got another shot in the arm as 30 senior leaders and hundreds of office bearers joined the party on Thursday. Adarsh Pal Singh (state organisation secretary, Aam Aadmi Party and brother of former Haryana DGP KP Singh), who got 48768 votes as a BSP candidate from Jagadhari in the 2019 Assembly elections, Ajay Gautam, who was Panchkula candidate from JJP in 2019, along with many office bearers of the BJP, JJP, INLD, former Sarpanches, former councilors and many leaders joined Congress today.

