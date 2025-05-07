Congress forms fact-finding team to probe death of Nepali students in KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has formed a fact-finding team to probe into the death of two Nepali female students at Kalinga Institute of Industrial

Technology (KIIT) here in the last three months.

The body of Prisa Sah, an 18-year-old B.Tech computer science student from Nepal was recovered from her hostel room at KIIT on May 1 evening, while Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute, died by suicide on February 16.