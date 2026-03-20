Congress fires salvo over LPG crisis, dares BJP on voter test

Bengaluru: Attacking the Narendra Modi-led government in the centre over the LPG cylinder crisis in the country, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday asked the BJP, how will it go to the voters in poll-bound states.



Claiming that the country was facing a “huge crisis”, he attacked the centre over the depreciation of the Indian rupee to Rs 93 against the US dollar, terming it “worrisome” for both the economy and employment.

Surjewala, who is also the party in charge of Karnataka, said that during the tenure of Manmohan Singh as PM, Modi had said that the “prestige of the prime minister falls when the value of the rupee declines”. Then the value of the Indian Rupee against the USD was at Rs 54 for a dollar.

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that despite the current situation, the government and the BJP remained “on mute mode”, while ordinary households, small dhabas, restaurants and eateries were facing a severe crisis with a shortage of both commercial and domestic gas.

“Today, the Indian rupee has fallen to 93 rupees to a dollar, but the BJP, Prime Minister Modi and their government remain on a mute mode. Ordinary households, small dhabas and restaurants, and small eateries feel the crisis today. No commercial gas is available, no domestic gas is available,” he claimed.

The Congress leader alleged that people were buying gas cylinders in black at Rs 1,300.

“At this price, we will have to employ a security guard to protect every cylinder in India,” he said sarcastically and alleged that the BJP is not taking responsibility for the situation.

He further alleged that the Centre had raised the price of domestic gas twice and commercial gas thrice, and also increased the price of premium petrol and diesel.

“Tomorrow you will again raise the price of petrol and diesel. What should the ordinary Indian do? Does the BJP have any answer? Do they even have a right to go and seek votes?” he asked.

While Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry are facing Assembly polls, two seats in Karnataka -- Davangere South and Bagalkot -- will go for by-elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Surjewala demanded answers from BJP leaders and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

“We demand from Kumarswamy why he is keeping mum? Why are they quiet? Price of commercial gas goes up three times, the price of domestic gas goes up two times, the price of premium petrol and diesel goes up, and the price of petrol and diesel is about to go up,” he said.