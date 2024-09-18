Congress files police complaint over statements of NDA leaders threatening Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Taking serious note of threats given to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the Congress on Wednesday filed a police complaint over the recent statements of leaders belonging to the ruling BJP-led NDA dispensation, targeting Rahul Gandhi.

The party alleged that the statements were aimed at jeopardising the safety and security of the Leader of the Opposition and to disturb peace throughout the country, especially in view of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana.

In the complaint submitted to the SHO of the Tughlaq Road police station by AICC treasurer and general secretary Ajay Maken, the Congress cited the recent remarks by BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Raghuraj Singh, as well as that of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. Maken sought registration of FIRs against the leaders. Speaking to journalists, Maken said, “We all know that late Indira Gandhi and late Rajiv ji have sacrificed their lives for the country. Even after that, they are giving such threats. Politics in India cannot stoop to a lower level than this. Not just one BJP leader, but many leaders have said such things, but BJP did not take any action.

“Rahul Gandhi talks about SC, ST, OBC, tribal and minority people. That is why BJP people do not like his words. This is the reason why they are threatening him, he said. But let me tell you -- This is the Congress party and we are not going to be scared or cowed down,” Maken said. In the police complaint, Maken said, “On September 11, Marwah in a BJP event openly issued assassination threat against Rahul Gandhi, wherein he said that ‘Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja, nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua (you better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother)’”.

It also cited Sena MLA Gaikwad’s announcement of a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who will cut the tongue of the Leader of Opposition. The complaint cited Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu’s remarks, calling the former Congress president the “number one terrorist of the country”.

“Bittu deliberately made the statement to provoke public hatred and outrage against Rahul Gandhi, with the aim to incite violence and breach of peace. The said statement was widely publicised on TV channels and social media,” the complaint said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday had asked PM Narendra Modi to discipline leaders of the BJP-led ruling alliance who have used offensive language against Gandhi, saying strict legal action should be taken against people making such statements to prevent the degeneration of politics in the country.