Congress failed to bring real change for the poor: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while taking a swipe at the Congress, said that despite being in power for 55 years since independence, the party failed to bring real change for the poor.

“During the Congress rule, the poor became poorer, while under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and state governments have delivered real benefits through various grassroots welfare schemes,” he said, addressing a state-level event in Panchkula on Monday.

Saini said that although Congress promised plots to poor families, they failed to provide legal documents or possession. “Today, our government has not only given legal documents but also handed over the actual possession of 100-square-yard plots to beneficiaries,” he said.

The CM during the event handed over ‘interim’ ownership certificates under the ‘Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana’ and plot allotment letters under the ‘Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0’ to thousands of beneficiaries.

He claimed that before 2014, rural households lacked access to LPG cylinders, and women struggled with wood-fired stoves. “But Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ and ensured clean cooking fuel reached lakhs of homes,” he said. He added that 18 lakh families in Haryana have benefitted from subsidised gas cylinders priced at Rs 500.

Referring to the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, Saini said: “Before 2014, many women in Haryana walked kilometres for drinking water. Now, every household is being provided with tap water.”

Responding to Opposition claims that the Constitution is under threat, Saini said: “Those who ruled for decades are now pretending to care about the poor... The only thing under threat is the Congress party itself.” He also credited the ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’ for enabling poor people to open bank accounts and challenged Rahul Gandhi’s criticism. “He should see the figures of ‘Jan Dhan’ accounts,” he said.

On sanitation, Saini praised the ‘Har Ghar Sauchalay Yojana’ as “a revolution for women’s respect.”