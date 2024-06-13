Congress ‘factory of fake news’, says BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday called the Congress a “factory of fake news” after the Opposition party’s Kerala unit claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have “officially entered” the saffron party’s ‘margdarshak mandal’.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Modi and Singh were part of the party’s ‘margdarshak mandal’ since its constitution in August 2014.

His reaction came after the Kerala unit of Congress in a post on X, said, “Modi and Rajnath Singh officially entered Margdarshak Mandal according to the BJP’s website.” “Is this indication that the floor test is going to fail and is this a dry run of the page post the disaster?” the Opposition party asked, sharing the link to the BJP’s website. Reacting to the Kerala Congress’ post on X, Poonawalla hit back and said the fact is that five BJP leaders were included in the party’s ‘margdarshak mandal’ on August 26, 2014. They were former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Rajnath Singh and Modi, he said.