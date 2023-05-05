Congress facing tough challenge in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

New Delhi: Even though pollsters are predicting of having an edge for Congress over the ruling BJP in the ongoing Karnataka assembly election, the Grand Old party is facing a tough challenge in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi as Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is a political arm of banned PFI, may play a spoilsport for the Opposition party.



There are a total 12 assembly seats in both the districts of the state as Dakshina Kannada has eight seats and Udupi has four assembly constituencies. Notably, of the eight assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada, the ruling party had won seven seats and the result of one seat was in favour of the Congress during 2018 state elections.

The assembly constituencies under Dakshina Kannada district are Belthangady, Moodabidri, Mangaluru City North, Mangaluru City South, Mangaluru, Bantval, Puttur and Sullia (SC), while the assembly seats under the Udupi district are Karkala, Kaup, Kundapur and Udupi. The growth of SDPI in the recent past has raised the eyebrows of many as there are chances that Congress may lose its traditional votes of minorities in the communally polarised region.

SDPI has put up candidates in the key segments of Mangaluru (erstwhile Ullal), Bantwal and Puttur in DK where they have a significant presence. In Mangaluru and Bantwal, two former ministers UT Khader and Ramanath Rai are contesting for the Congress, while in Puttur, a newcomer from the BJP Ashok Kumar Rai has been given the party ticket. As Congress that has denied any key role of SDPI in changing the vote share arithmetic in the coastal region, SDPI’s state general secretary Abdul Latheef Puttur said that the party may not win any seat in Dakshina Kannada, but it’s presence will be felt in the coming elections.

However, SDPI workers are of the view that Khader, a four-time MLA from the segment, may scrape through with a reduced majority this time as he is likely to get Hindu votes with his moderate stand on many issues including the hijab controversy.

In Bantwal, where the BJP has renominated young leader Rajesh Naik, the situation is tougher for Congress if the SDPI garners maximum votes.

In Puttur, where the SDPI has fielded Shafi Bellare, an accused in the BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder, the SDPI may spoil the game as a strong BJP rebel candidate Arun Kumar Puthila has entered into the ring that is likely to help the Congress nominee Ashok Kumar Rai.

In Mangaluru North constituency, where Congress has fielded a fresh face in youth leader Inayat Ali, the Congress rebel and JD(S) candidate Mohiuddin Bava is most likely to stop Congress from winning the seat.