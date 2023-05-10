Congress extends ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ campaign for 3 more months due to overwhelming support

Congress has decided to extend the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign for three more months, in view of the tremendous support the programme is getting in the state and the programme would continue into May, June and July.

The decision was taken in the Congress Legislature Party meeting presided by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. State President Chaudhary Udaybhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda were also present at the meeting.It was decided in the meeting that all the MLAs of the Haryana Congress would go to Jantar Mantar to extend support to the wrestlers on May 13. On June 4, a state-level programme will be organized on the occasion of Sant Kabir Jayanti at Old ITI Ground, Rohtak. On June 18, a ‘Jan Milan Samaroh’ will be organised in Panipat. The ‘Vipak Aapke Samaksh’ programme will be held in Bhiwani on June 25.

Hooda said that the Congress is constantly reaching out to the public through various programmes. While the government remembered to have a dialogue with the public only when the elections came near.