Congress expels Sanjay Nirupam for 6 years

Sanjay Nirupam, a prominent leader from Maharashtra, was expelled from the Congress party on Wednesday for a period of six years due to his indiscipline and anti-party remarks. This decision was taken following the initiation of disciplinary action by the Maharashtra unit of the Congress in response to his recent comments against the party’s ally, the Maha Vikas Aghadi member Shiv Sena (UBT).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved Nirupam’s expulsion, effective immediately, in response to complaints about his indiscipline and anti-party statements. Consequently, Nirupam, a former MP, was removed from the list of star campaigners.

The call for action against Nirupam intensified after he criticised the state leadership for surrendering constituencies in Mumbai to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena during the Lok Sabha elections seat-sharing discussions. State party president Nana Patole confirmed the initiation of disciplinary action against Nirupam and his removal from the star campaigners list after a party campaign committee meeting in Mumbai. Despite the party’s actions, Nirupam downplayed the situation and highlighted the Congress’s “serious financial crisis,” seemingly referring to the Income Tax Department’s tax demand. He suggested that the party should focus its energy on self-preservation given its financial predicament. He also announced that he would reveal his future plans the following day.

Nirupam, a former MP from Mumbai North, had previously expressed his discontent with the state leadership of the Congress when the Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its candidates for four of the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai. This included the Mumbai North West seat, which Nirupam was reportedly interested in. He argued that the Congress leadership should resist being manipulated by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and claimed that accepting the Shiv Sena (UBT’s) unilateral decision to field candidates in Mumbai would lead to the downfall of the Congress. It’s worth noting that Nirupam h