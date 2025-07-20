Congress doing negative politics, says Amit Shah

Dehradun/Rudrapur: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress of doing negative politics at a time when Uttarakhand is progressing on the path of development and advised the party to desist from the habit if it wished to survive.

Shah listed the achievements of the BJP-led govts at the Centre and in the state as he slammed a social media post by a Congress leader earlier in the day asking the Union minister not to return without telling the people what the BJP govt had done for the state.

“Congress is always doing negative politics, especially when development is taking place in Uttarakhand. It is like somebody squeezing lemon into milk so that it goes sour,” the Union minister said addressing the Investment Festival event held at Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Investment MoUs worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore had been signed at the global investors summit held in Dehradun in December 2023. The event on Saturday marked the start of the implementation of works worth more than Rs one lakh crore from among these MoUs.

Replying to the remarks by the Congress leader whom he did not name, Shah said in ten years between 2004 and 2014, the Congress govt gave Rs 53,000 crore to Uttarakhand while the Narendra Modi govt gave Rs one lakh eighty six thousand crore to the state in ten years from 2014-2024 which is 3.5 times more than the amount given by the Congress government.