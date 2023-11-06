Congress did not work for the welfare of tribals: PM in MP

SEONI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress did not work for the welfare of tribals and that two senior Congress leaders were fighting in Madhya Pradesh to establish their sons and capture the party organisation in the state.



“We are the disciples and worshippers of tribals who made Lord Ram, Purshottam Ram,” Modi said addressing a public meeting in Seoni district of MP ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled on November 17.

Out of the total 230 assembly seats in MP, 47 are reserved for the Scheduled Tribe candidates. Of the four assembly seats in Seoni, two are reserved for tribal candidates.

Modi said the Congress, despite being in power for five-six decades in the country after Independence, did not do anything for the welfare of the tribal community.

He also said the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna, providing free ration to 80 crore poor people, will be extended for the next five years.

The PM listed the works done by the BJP government for the uplift of tribals and slammed the previous Congress government over various scams. During the Congress regime before 2014, scams worth lakhs and crores of rupees took place but no such thing has taken place during the BJP government and the money thus saved is being spent on providing free ration to the poor people, he said.

Slamming the Congress, the PM said, “The Congress was creating confusion among the tribals. The word tribal does not sound good from their mouth. These tribals have taken care of Lord Ram. Did the tribal society not make Lord Ram, Purshottam Ram?”

“We are the disciples and worshippers of tribals who made Lord Ram, Purshottam Ram,” he added. For the first time in the country, a separate ministry for the welfare of tribals was constituted when the BJP came to power under the leadership of the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said.

“This is our culture. A ministry, department and budget have been allocated for the uplift of tribals,” Modi said, noting the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) is celebrated on November 15 every year.