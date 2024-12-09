Congress demands discussion in Parl on India-China relations

New Delhi: Criticising the Government over its statement in Parliament on India-China ties, the Congress on Sunday claimed that the Modi government has agreed to a “new normal” over the “old normal” prevailing before April 2020 which was unilaterally disturbed by China.

It also demanded that Parliament be allowed to debate the full gamut of the relationship between the two countries.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said a discussion in Parliament on the India-China relationship should focus on both strategic and economic policy, especially since our dependence on China has increased economically, even as it unilaterally changed the status quo on our borders over four years back.

In a statement, Ramesh said the Congress has studied the recent suo motu statement made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in both Houses of Parliament titled “Recent Developments in India’s Relations with China”.

It is unfortunate, but typical of the Modi government, that MPs were not permitted to seek any clarifications, he said.

While “fully appreciating” the sensitive nature of many aspects of India-China border relations, he said the Congress has four pointed questions on the statement issued by the Modi government.

Ramesh noted that the statement claims that “the House is well aware of the circumstances leading up to the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in June 2020”, and pointed out that it is an unfortunate reminder that the very first official communication to the nation on this crisis came on June 19, 2020, when the PM provided a clean chit publicly to China and falsely stated “Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai”.

“Not only was this an insult to our fallen soldiers but it also weakened India’s position in subsequent negotiations. Whatever prompted the PM to make this assertion?” Ramesh said.

“On October 22, 2024, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi restated India’s longstanding position: ‘As far as we are concerned, we want to go back to the status quo of April 2020... thereafter we will be looking

at disengagement, de-escalation and normal management of the LAC’.