Congress deliberately kept Mewat backward for votes: Nayab Singh Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called upon the people of Mewat to play a key role in the development of the country during the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Nuh.



Saini said that BJP has changed the outlook of Mewat in 10 years. Saini said that it is time to understand that Congress had ensured that Mewat remains backward.

He then sought support from the people of Mewat by raising their hands to acknowledge the visible development of Mewat in the last ten years.

During the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally organised in support of BJP candidate from Gurugram Lok Sabha, Rao Inderjit Singh, Saini exposed the Congress and said that Congress collects votes through fear and intimidation.

Congress has never resolved the problems of Mewat to get votes. After becoming ministers, Congress leaders remain confined to rest houses, they are not concerned with the problems of the people.

Saini said that the BJP government has provided many facilities by ensuring the development of Mewat. The double-engine government has delivered the government’s schemes to the last person. The water problem has been solved. Water has also been arranged for the fields through the Renewal Water Project.

Holding Congress responsible for the backwardness of Mewat, Saini said that Congress is only concerned with votes, Congress is not concerned with the development here, hence Mewat is backward. He said that the double-engine government provided four-lane roads and expressways in 10 years which are passing through Mewat.