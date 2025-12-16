Congress crossing all limits, poisoning democratic discourse: Jairam Thakur

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday slammed the Congress for what he called poisoning democratic discourse and crossing all limits of decency in politics.

Thakur, who is also the leader of the Opposition, has strongly condemned the objectionable and indecent slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress rally organised in Delhi. He said that this is clear proof of the political frustration and falling ideological level of the Congress.

“The repeated objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister are a reflection of the mental bankruptcy of Congress leaders and their frustration at being rejected by the public. For this reason, Congress workers, officials, and top leaders are repeatedly insulting the people and the prime minister, who elected Narendra Modi,” Thakur said in a strongly worded statement here.

The Delhi rally organised by Congress as part of the Congress’s nationwide movement against the centre’s BJP government on the slogan of ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod”

Some of the videos that have appeared on social media show the Congress workers raising controversy, showing sections of the crowd raising abusive and objectionable slogans against Prime Minister Modi.

The incident has triggered sharp reactions across the political spectrum, with the BJP accusing the Congress of resorting to personal attacks in the absence of substantive political arguments.

Jairam Thakur said that criticism of the government should focus on policies and performance rather than descending into abusive language aimed at the Prime Minister. He demanded that the Congress leadership take responsibility for the conduct of its workers and issue a clear condemnation.

“The people of the country are rejecting the Congress continuously, and the latest example is the NDA victory in the Bihar polls

“In Bihar also, Congress and its leaders used derogatory language against Prime Minister Modi, the result of which was that the public completely rejected Congress, and its historical plight is in front of everyone” he reminded

He stated that it was even more unfortunate that many senior Congress leaders, including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, were present at this rally in Delhi, and in his presence, such slogans were raised against a person holding a constitutional post, such as the prime minister, and he did not even oppose them.

This is not only a violation of democratic norms but also an act that hurts the dignity and image of Himachal Pradesh. He said that in a democracy, everyone is entitled to dissent, but it also has a limit.