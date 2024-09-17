Congress condemns ‘one nation, one election’ idea, says it is not pragmatic

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said the idea of ‘one nation, one election’ was not pragmatic and wondered how long the government would survive by “releasing hot air balloons” to test the waters.



The opposition party’s assertion came after reports said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would implement ‘one nation, one election’ during its current tenure.

The Congress asserted that there was no draft proposal of ‘one nation, one election’ and the government had made no attempt to speak on it.

The BJP-led NDA government will implement ‘one nation, one election’ within its current tenure, sources said on Sunday, exuding confidence that the reform measure would receive support across party lines.

As the third term of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 100 days in office, the sources said the cohesion within the ruling alliance would continue for the rest of the tenure.

Asked about the reports on ‘one nation, one election’ being implemented during the government’s current tenure, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: “You quoted government sources, here I am the official spokesperson of the Congress party laying threadbare the many failures of the Modi government. How long is this government going to survive by leaking selective information?”

“How long is this government going to survive by turning a blind eye to real and actual problems of this nation? How long is this government going to survive by planting information, by releasing these hot air balloons to test the waters? The reality is that there is no draft, the reality is that there has been no discussion, the reality is that there are assemblies in progress, the reality is that the government has made no attempt to speak to us,” she said at a press conference.

“It is absolutely not pragmatic to do this but the government has to have a conversation. So these sources-based information, that is what this government has survived on, leak sources-based information, run (it) in news channels, do reportage through WhatsApp, this nonsense must stop but that is what continues and that has continued in the last 100 days,” Shrinate said.